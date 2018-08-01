LONDON — England manager Gareth Southgate's employers want him to extend his contract beyond the end of the 2020 European Championship.
Southgate's popularity with the fans rocketed last month when England reached the semifinals of the World Cup, where the team was beaten by Croatia.
He was handed a four-year deal by his Football Association employers in November 2016, after taking over from Sam Allardyce.
"Gareth has been excellent, we'd like him to stay beyond 2020," FA chief executive Martin Glenn said on Wednesday. "I think we'd both like that, but ... he's on holiday now, so we'll talk when he comes back."
Southgate, 47, was previously manager of Middlesbrough and the England Under-21 side.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Brian Dozier's busy Dodgers debut includes home run in extra-inning victory
Brian Dozier's first game since being traded from the Twins certainly was an eventful one.
Twins
Grandal rallies Dodgers over Brewers 6-4 in 10
Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer — his second of the game — in the 10th inning, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid.
Twins
Grandal rallies Dodgers over Brewers 6-4 in 10
Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer — his second of the game — in the 10th inning, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid.
Twins
Grandal rallies Dodgers over Brewers 6-4 in 10
Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer — his second of the game — in the 10th inning, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid.
Sports
Juan Martin del Potro returns from break to win in Mexico
Juan Martin del Potro opened his summer hard-court season with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over American Marcos Giron on Wednesday night in the Mifel Open.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.