The Star Tribune Editorial Board has chosen to endorse my opponent, 12-year incumbent, Amy Klobuchar. By doing so, the Board has chosen to endorse six more years of silencing those from the moderate middle to the conservative right. They have chosen more government, more regulations and more taxes.

Amy Klobuchar has a 90 percent rubber-stamp voting record with Chuck Schumer and the extreme far left. This is not the image she tries to show us back home in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Sen. Klobuchar led the fight to bring us Obamacare, the $350 million website that failed. Just before Obamacare became the law of the land, an amendment was offered on the Senate floor to allow states that were already doing a good job with insurance to opt out. Amy Klobuchar took one final jab at the people of Minnesota and voted “No.” Her vote forced everyone into the insurance nightmare that Minnesota is trying to wake from. She voted against your ability to choose your own insurance.

I have been a paramedic for 30 years. I understand the health care crisis in Minnesota. I support giving more choices, lower costs and higher quality. I will also fight to make sure that people with pre-existing conditions have the coverage they need.

Sen. Klobuchar also voted against the most sweeping tax reform our nation has seen since Ronald Reagan was in office. Part of that tax bill included the repeal of the “death tax.” This tax fleeced family farmers. Simply put, Amy voted to keep the death tax, demonstrating her disconnect with rural Minnesota.

She has resisted the expansion of mining on the Iron Range. I will fight to bring new mining to the Range. I also supported Enbridge in the Minnesota House and am proud to be a co-author of the bill to do so.

Amy Klobuchar has openly challenged your Second Amendment Rights. I will protect them.

Sen. Klobuchar also has an extreme view on abortion. She supports taxpayer funded abortions, late-term abortions and she even voted against banning abortions after 20 weeks. Science has proven that babies after 20 weeks feel pain, just like you and me.

To make matters worse, she supports open borders, which would lead Minnesota toward becoming a sanctuary state, and she has rolled out the red carpet for refugee resettlement in our communities. We must shut down this program and fix it. America should reach out to refugees, but the current program allows for some, not all, refugees to be placed in our communities who do not intend to live under American law. Some wish to live under a different form of law, a form of law that says women are property, that LGBTQ people should die, a form of law that calls for young girls to have their genitals mutilated, under the label of circumcision.

We had to address some of these issues in recent legislative sessions in the Minnesota House. I was proud to be a co-author of the Female Genital Mutilation Bill — a bill that would have stopped this barbaric practice in Minnesota.

I don’t care who you are, what you look like, or where you are from. If you come to America, just live under American law. If you can do that, then I say, “Welcome to America. We need you and we want you.”

But if you do not wish to live under American law, then don’t live in America. It’s that simple.

The Star Tribune has lined up with Amy Klobuchar, “our” U.S. senator, who still supports Al Franken and Keith Ellison. “Our” U.S. senator, who has turned the nomination process for the Supreme Court into a junior high lunchroom.

Folks, we can do better. You have a choice to give yourself a voice in the U.S. Senate on Nov. 6. Go to JimForUSsenate.com for more information.

Jim Newberger is the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.