WALKER, Minn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says three young children who were the subject of an Endangered Child Alert have been found in northern Minnesota.
The bureau said Friday the children were found in Cass County with their non-custodial parents, who have been arrested.
Authorities say 6-year-old Analia Essex, 2-year-old Abigail Christian and 1-year-old Michale Christian went missing under suspicious circumstances Tuesday and were believed to be with their parents, who are not legally allowed to have the children.
No other details were immediately provided.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
'Endangered' children from Tennessee located in Minnesota
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says three young children who were the subject of an Endangered Child Alert have been found in northern Minnesota.
National
Trump to tout trade, economy in formerly blue Wisconsin
President Donald Trump loves to reminisce about his upset Wisconsin win in the 2016 election after Democrat Hillary Clinton took the state for granted.
Local
Utility customers due refunds
Refunds are in store for customers of Wisconsin's four largest for-profit utilities.
West Metro
The first night at the Hamel rodeo
The first night of the Hamel Rodeo & Bull Ridin' Bonanza.
Minneapolis
Electric scooters will be available in Minneapolis parks under new agreement
Companies previously weren't allowed to leave vehicles on park property.