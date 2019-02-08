JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Enbridge Inc. says it's "highly confident" that its Platte pipeline wasn't the source of an oil leak near St. Louis.

TransCanada's Keystone pipeline also runs through the area where the leak occurred . A spokesman for the company didn't immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Friday.

A Missouri Department of Natural Resources spokesman says excavation of the Keystone pipeline in St. Charles County will begin Friday.

The leak was discovered Wednesday. It prompted closures of sections of both the Keystone and Platte pipelines as crews sought out the source.

Enbridge spokesman Devin Hotzel said Friday that the company expects its pipeline will be operating normally by Saturday.

The Department of Natural Resources has said the oil did not get into any waterways.