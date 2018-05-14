LANSING, Mich. — The company that operates twin oil pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac says one of the lines suspected of being struck by a tugboat anchor was two-hundredths of an inch from rupturing.

Enbridge Inc. official Peter Holran told the Michigan Pipeline Advisory Board in Lansing Monday about the April 1 damage to the pipelines running between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

Each pipeline is about 20 inches in diameter with walls nearly an inch thick.

Holran says one pipe suffered a dent that measured more than three-quarters of an inch. The other pipe suffered two dents of just under three-quarters of an inch and less than a half-inch.

The suspected anchor strike also caused about 600 gallons (2,270 liters) of mineral oil insulation fluid to leak from two electric cables.