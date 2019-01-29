Sunday night Super Bowl games lead to Monday morning employer pains.

After Super Bowl LII last year in Minneapolis, almost 14 million U.S. workers didn’t go to work Monday morning, according to the Workplace Institute at Kronos, a global think tank.

Even those who show up to work Monday will spend a decent chunk of time discussing the game.

“If all of the workers who watch the Super Bowl spend just one hour of their workday discussing the game or come in one hour late, the productivity losses could hit $1.7 billion,” said Andrew Challenger, vice president of the Chicago-based executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

“This is on top of the $2.6 billion in possible productivity losses from people choosing to stay home from work on Monday,” he added.

Super Bowl LII had an especially significant impact with the late-game comeback by the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots.

This Sunday, the New England Patriots are back again to face the Los Angeles Rams, and Challenger predicts many of those unplanned absences will occur in the Los Angeles and New England areas.

It wasn’t clear whether the lost hours include the time New Orleans Saints fans will continue to spend bemoaning a missed pass interference call against the Rams in the final minutes of the NFC Championship Game.