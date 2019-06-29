Jude Smith spent hundreds of dollars on a bed frame and headboard from Wayfair two weeks ago. But after learning that the company is doing business with a detention camp that houses migrant children, he said he will never shop there again.

"What is happening at the border is an atrocity," said Smith, 43, who lives in Boston. "I'm not going to support a company that's OK with holding people in cages."

Last week, the online furniture giant became the latest lightning rod for consumer outrage on a broader societal issue. Hundreds of its employees staged a walkout after rallying public support for their protest on social media. Though the Boston company declined calls to reject the sale, it donated $100,000 to charity as an apparent compromise. But the gesture was widely criticized as both tone deaf and woefully insufficient.

The Wayfair protest has become an inflection point in how consumers and employees interact with major corporations. Americans are desperate to channel their outrage over the emergency playing out at the U.S.-Mexico border, crisis management experts say, and are increasingly looking to companies to take a stand. But the effects of President Donald Trump's immigration policies on migrant children, they said, transcends politics.

"For decades, the counsel was: Don't touch politics, don't get involved," said Chris Allieri, a crisis management expert and founder of Mulberry and Astor, a public relations firm in New York. "But that's no longer enough. Today's companies need to have a moral compass. They need to ask themselves: What side of history do we want to be on?"

The Trump administration has detained hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in the United States and has separated children as young as 4 months from their families. Detention centers on the Texas border are overflowing with children living in squalid conditions.

Outrage that had been mounting hit a critical point last week after lawyers and doctors reported that children at a Clint, Texas, border station had been denied beds, diapers, soap and other basics. They told of grade-schoolers caring for babies, and children covered in urine and lice. On Monday, the haunting image of a drowned Salvadoran man and his 1-year-old daughter, both lying facedown in a river, added new urgency to the issue.

"Consumers no longer think of this as Democrats vs. Republicans, or anti-Trump vs. pro-Trump," Allieri said. "This has become a moral issue."

Corporate boycotts, he said, have taken on new life during the Trump era. Campaigns like WayfairWalkout, DeleteUber and GrabYourWallet took off quickly on social media.

That has prompted some companies to take a more proactive approach to insulate their brands from such movements, be it the crisis playing out at the border or the incarceration industry altogether. Bank of America last week became the latest Wall Street bank to say it would stop doing business with private prisons and detention centers. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo made similar announcements last year.

"We're at a point where people want to know about a company's soul," said Sandy Lish, co-founder of the Castle Group, a public-relations firm in Boston. "People want to know what a company stands for."

Wayfair has yet to comment publicly on the $200,000 furniture sale to BCFS, a private contractor that operates controversial border camps. Employees wanted the company to refuse the order or at least donate the profits — estimated to be about $86,000 — to Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, a Texas-based nonprofit organization that provides legal services to immigrants.

On Wednesday, Wayfair executives informed its staff via e-mail that they would donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross "to help those in dire need," but employees said they expected more from the company.

"Wayfair has struck a real nerve here," Allieri said. "It's rare that we have a consumer-goods company that is so connected with something like a detention center for children.

"They're selling us pretty bedspreads for our homes, but wait, they're also supplying beds to these detention centers where we've seen pictures of children in cages. This is the antithesis of what a brand should stand for."

Paula Reed, who has spent thousands of dollars on beds, towels and sheets from Wayfair, said she will no longer buy from the company. The issue, she said, isn't so much that it is supplying furniture to detention camps, but that it has yet to take a public stand.