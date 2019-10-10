NEW YORK — The world-famous observatory atop the Empire State Building has a dizzying new look with floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree windows 102 floors above New York City.
The remodeled observatory opens to the public Saturday. It was unveiled to the media Thursday.
More than 4 million annual visitors will get a bird's-eye view of the city and nearby states.
The $58 cost to get to the new observatory at 1,224 feet above Fifth Avenue has not changed.
The building opened in 1931 and also has a remodeled observatory on the 86th floor.
The highest new perch also contains fresh exhibits on the way up. It was a four-year project costing $165 million.
