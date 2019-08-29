Katie Emmer, who was hired full-time by Fox Sports North as a studio host and reporter for almost exactly a year ago, announced Wednesday on Twitter that she is leaving the local regional sports network for "a new adventure and a new step in my career."

Emmer, 24, is a St. Cloud State graduate. She wrote that she has "mixed emotions" about leaving and thanked FSN for "the opportunity to cover the same teams I grew up watching as a kid and giving me an outlet to grow."

She didn't specify in her tweet what her next stop will be. But Mike Dimond, senior vice president and general manager at FSN, said Emmer is headed to Philadelphia for a "great opportunity."

Dimond added: "She left on great terms. She has a strong work ethic and is a good person. She has a very bright future and we wish her all the best."

