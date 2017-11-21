The Emily Program, a national center for treating eating disorders, is dropping as many as 250 patients as it shifts its focus toward a more intensive treatment model for people with severe, dangerous conditions.

The for-profit program, which is based in St. Paul and has clinics in Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, will stop providing outpatient therapy for many patients who have eating disorders but whose primary diagnosis is a mental illness, such as anxiety or depression.

The move means that about 250 of the Emily Program’s patients, including 100 to 150 patients in Minnesota, will be dropped from treatment starting in January 2018, officials with the Emily Program said.

The program currently provides inpatient and outpatient therapy to about 3,000 people in Minnesota,

Jillian Lampert, chief strategy officer for the Emily Program, said the shift will enable the program to focus on patients with acute eating disorders who are engaging in extreme, self-harming behaviors.

This includes people who may be dieting or “purging” themselves to the point where they are severely malnourished, as well as those who are endangering themselves through excessive eating or repetitive bingeing.

“We’re finding that people coming into our programs have higher acuity levels and more intensive symptoms than in the past,” she said. “They are extraordinarily ill and we want to better meet their needs.”

Still, the decision stunned and angered some long-standing clients, who just received word that their care will be discontinued next year. Some patients expressed concern about going without mental health care, and said they doubted whether they could find specialized therapists outside the Emily Program who understand the complex nature of eating disorders.

NancyGrace Norman of St. Paul said she broke down in tears when her longtime therapist at the Emily Program told her that she was being discharged in January.

“I was devastated,” said Norman, who had been seeing the same therapist for six years. “I’m being terminated from a program that has been vitally important to maintaining my mental health. It’s like I’m starting all over again.”

