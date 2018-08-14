FERGUSON, Mo. — Edward Monser, who has been president of Emerson Electric since 2010, will retire on Oct. 1.
The technology and engineering company announced Monser's retirement Tuesday and said his replacement will be Michael Train, who has worked for Emerson for nearly four decades and has led its Automation Solutions business since 2016.
Monser joined an Emerson subsidiary in 1981. He served as chief operating officer from 2001 to 2015.
Emerson, based in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri, serves industrial, commercial, and residential markets.
