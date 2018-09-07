TECUMSEH, Neb. — Authorities have dispatched firefighters and an ambulance to deal with an incident at a southeast Nebraska prison that was the site of two deadly riots in recent years.
Authorities were called Friday to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. A Johnson County sheriff's dispatcher said no other information was available.
A Department of Correctional Services staffer who answered a spokeswoman's office phone says the incident is over and under control but declined to disclose more details.
Two of the prison's inmates were killed and others were injured in a 2017 riot that included a prison courtyard fire. That riot happened in the same housing unit where two other inmates were killed during a May 2015 uprising that caused about $2 million in damage.
