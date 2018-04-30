CINCINNATI — Cincinnati officials responding to the death of a teenager who was trapped in the back of a minivan and twice called 911 for help expect to review a plan for improving the city's emergency center while police finish an internal investigation.

The city's acting manager says he'll present City Council members on Monday with planned emergency center changes after the failed response to 16-year-old Kyle Plush's calls for help on April 10.

Police have been investigating what went wrong with their efforts to locate the teenager and are expected to release results soon.

The council has approved $454,000 for increasing staffing and upgrading technology.

Kyle's father found his body six hours after he first called 911 to report he was trapped and was "going to die" without rescue. The van was parked near Kyle's school.