– It was a week ago when the Carr fire barreled out of the foothills and took aim at this city, with hot winds launching embers well ahead of the main blaze and engulfing neighborhoods along the Sacramento River.

When the flames approached western Redding, Shasta County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders. But those warnings may not have reached everyone amid the chaos. A woman and her two great-grandchildren were trapped in their home when the fire hit. She placed a wet blanket on the kids and huddled over them, but that was no match for the Carr fire. All three died.

Authorities said they did everything they could to alert residents to the coming danger — using social media, reverse 911 calls and public announcements. But, officials acknowledged, there may have been shortfalls given the ferocious nature of the fire that night.

"It's highly possible they didn't get a notification," said Sherry Bartolo, operations manager for Shasta County's emergency dispatch system. "In my 38-year career, I've never had anything that was that devastating to my staff. … I couldn't imagine it until I went through it."

With temperatures ever warming and blazes burning faster and hotter, California has never recorded a more destructive fire year: More than 10,000 homes have been lost and dozens of people killed since October. More than 40 people died that month when fires swept through wine country, sparking debate about why the government could not do more to warn people in the path of the flames.

Officials and experts say California needs to figure out how to improve its emergency alert system.

"This is not a perfect world, but people like me think there's a way to lessen the loss of life," said Richard Rudman, vice chair of California's Emergency Alert System. "We need an overall learning strategy so everyone is reading out of the same playbook."

Officials are still assessing the evacuation process for the Carr fire, but the disasters in wine country and Santa Barbara County revealed serious flaws in the warning systems.

A state report released last year found that Sonoma County emergency managers failed to use all means possible to warn residents during October's deadly fire siege. Evacuation orders went to only a fraction of residents, and managers quickly lost track of the fast-moving blazes, leaving entire communities in the dark about their danger.

A Los Angeles Times investigation of the fire response found problems that included a lack of coordination among various agencies and vendors, the use of outdated landline lists to send emergency calls and serious flaws with a federal cellphone alert system.

In the wake of the disasters in Sonoma and Santa Barbara counties, lawmakers have pushed for reforms, including mandates that authorities use up-to-date warning systems and a plan to automatically enroll residents in emergency notification systems.

When the Carr fire moved toward Redding, authorities sent out updates through reverse 911 calls — a method that has proved unreliable in the past — as well as text messages to residents who had subscribed to the county's emergency warning system. When they had time, authorities posted the latest news to social media. The county used Amber Alert-style messages three times, records show.

But not everything worked out as planned.

Ed Bledsoe said he never got word that he and his family were supposed to flee. Not long after he left his home to run errands July 26, he got a frantic call from his wife back in their trailer. The fire was fast approaching her and their great-grandchildren, and they begged Bledsoe to come back to rescue them.

But he was too late.

The fire, driven by gale-force winds and feeding on timber dried out by days of triple-digit temperatures, overwhelmed Bledsoe's neighborhood. His family was lost.