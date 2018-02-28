WASHINGTON — There is no Tokyo restaurant offering human meat on the menu, and cannibalism has not been legalized in Japan, despite a false story circulating online.
Thomas Mattingly, a spokesman at the Japanese embassy in Washington, said in an email that the story is untrue.
The worldtruth.tv post presents as news the false claims the restaurant is called Edible Brother, that an unnamed Argentinian tourist has sampled the meat and that young people are making deals to sell their bodies in return for payments to their families.
The embassy says the current story may have developed from a 2016 piece on a satire website that has many of the same details.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Congressman John Lewis to give Harvard commencement address
Civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis was named Wednesday the principal speaker of Harvard University's commencement this spring.
National
Trump calls Sessions' handling of Russia probe 'disgraceful'
President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on his attorney general Wednesday, describing as "disgraceful" his handling of Republican complaints that the FBI abused its surveillance power during the early stages of the Russia probe.
National
American Airlines opposed to Chicago airport expansion plan
American Airlines said Wednesday that it's opposed to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's $8.5 billion O'Hare International Airport expansion plan because of what American called a "secret provision" to award more gates to United Airlines.
National
Immigration chief: 800 avoided arrest due to mayor's warning
A top immigration official said Wednesday that about 800 people living illegally in Northern California were able to avoid arrest because of a weekend warning that Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf put on Twitter.
National
Graham praised by Trump, politicians as 'America's pastor'
The nation's political leaders bowed their heads for a solemn salute Wednesday to the Rev. Billy Graham in the soaring Capitol Rotunda, paying tribute to a man who ministered to presidents and other Americans of both parties.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.