INDIANAPOLIS — Emails show USA Gymnastics in 2015 came up with false excuses to account for the absence of a sports doctor who had been accused of sexually assaulting female athletes.

Larry Nassar suggested that USA Gymnastics tell people that he couldn't attend two major events because he was sick or needed to focus on his work at Michigan State University. A lawyer for the Indianapolis-based group agreed to the cover stories.

The Indianapolis Star reported on the emails Thursday. USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, declined to comment.

USA Gymnastics has been accused of covering up assault allegations against Nassar. The group didn't tell Michigan State or elite gymnastics clubs about the allegations. Nassar publicly stated in September 2015 that he was retiring.

Nassar is serving decades in prison.