EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Authorities say an emaciated 5-year-old boy and a dead 32-year-old woman were found in a Pennsylvania home that was in deplorable condition as a result of hoarding.
East Pittsburgh police went to the home around 8 p.m. Wednesday after relatives asked them to check on the woman's welfare. The two were found a short time later.
Authorities say the woman had several health issues and her death is not considered suspicious. But a cause of death hasn't been determined.
It wasn't immediately known if the woman was the child's mother or otherwise related to the boy. He was hospitalized in stable condition.
The names of the woman and the child have not been released.
