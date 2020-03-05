The Ely City Council waved its colors in the fight over copper-mining at a heated council meeting Wednesday night, adopting a resolution supporting the copper-nickel mines Twin Metals and PolyMet Mining want to build in the area.

The vote was unanimous, with one council member absent. More than 100 people packed the council chambers, many carrying pro-mining signs — one wore his mining hard hat with a lamp on it — and burst into applause after the vote. Council Member Al Forsman had on a blue T-shirt emblazoned with “We Support Mining.”

The council tabled discussion on a competing resolution until March 31 after taking issue with some procedural details.

That resolution, brought by a group of five area residents opposed to copper-nickel mining, said that the City of Ely does not support a boycott of the Bois Forte Band’s Fortune Bay Casino or any other business. At issue is the Band’s opposition to copper-mining near the Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness. The group includes Ely native Becky Rom, national chairwoman of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, which is a leader in the fight against the copper-nickel mine that the Chilean mining company Antofogasta wants to build near Ely.

The group first presented the resolution on Feb. 18, but the City Council instructed them to follow certain procedures and present it again March 4. After hearing lengthy discussion about the Blueberry Art and Harvest Moon festivals, the City Council told Rom’s group that they couldn’t have their 15 minutes to speak because the resolution didn’t have the proper resolution number printed on it and because Rom and two other group members do not live inside Ely city limits. The council accepted the resolution, and said they would deal with it March 31.

During the council’s open forum, Rom scolded Ely Mayor Chuck Novak for encouraging the boycott of the Bois Forte Band in tweets and media statements, referring to Novak’s Feb. 14 tweet: “Thank you Senator [Tom] Bakk for canceling your annual event at Fortune Bay and moving it to Giants Ridge. IRRRB and the trades should follow suit. The Fun Run should follow suit.”

Bakk and Novak took action after the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, which includes the Bois Forte Band, wrote a letter to U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum supporting her bill pending in Congress to specifically ban copper mining — and not other kinds of mining — near the Boundary Waters. Pollution from the mine threatens wild rice and will raise mercury levels in fish, violating their treaty rights in northeast Minnesota, the tribe said in its Jan. 31 letter. Such a ban would kill the Twin Metals copper-mine project.

In response, Bakk canceled a major DFL fundraiser at the Bois Forte-owned Fortune Bay Resort Casino and Wilderness golf course on Lake Vermilion. Three other groups followed suit canceling events, most recently a local chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association.

Novak has said he has never used the term “boycott,” and reiterated that during the open forum at Wednesday’s meeting. He called Rom’s group a “posse.” He also addressed the flood of comments to his Feb. 14 tweet, many of them angry and calling Novak’s actions racist. Some commenters said they planned to boycott Ely because of Novak’s position. Novak said he objected to being called racist.

Novak could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Fortune Bay general manager Jenna Lehti, a Bois Forte member, said she appreciates the support residents are offering the band, but said she takes no pleasure in having the issue divide a community.

“Ely is very dear to us,” said Lehti. “We employ nearly 30 people from Ely, some of whom have worked with us for over 20 years.”

Lehti noted that Fortune Bay has spent or donated more than $380,000 to Ely organizations and businesses since 2015 not including support for various fundraisers.

“Bois Forte also owns and operates WELY radio, which incidentally is the same radio station where Ely Mayor Chuck Novak takes to the airwaves once a week to talk about issues facing Ely, so having him ask people to boycott Fortune Bay is very disconcerting,” Lehti said.

Rom’s group issued a statement Thursday saying they are disappointed in the Ely City Council for not addressing Novak’s actions.

“Ely’s Mayor Chuck Novak has singled out one Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe to punish for the exercise of the Tribe’s constitutional right as a sovereign nation to address a major issue affecting its people and treaty rights,” the group said. “Moreover, Mayor Novak seeks to punish the Bois Forte band for expressing a position that is shared by a majority of Minnesotans, including a majority of Minnesotans who live in northern Minnesota.”

A recent Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll found that statewide, 60% of registered Minnesota voters oppose building new mines near the Boundary Waters.

When asked if providing jobs or protecting the environment was more important when it comes to mining, 66% said the environment was a higher priority and 19% said jobs were.

Rom’s group said they will return to the City Council on March 31.