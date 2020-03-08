WASHINGTON — Marcus Sheffield II scored 10 points and the game-winning jumper with three seconds left and seventh-seeded Elon came from behind to beat No. 10 James Madison 63-61 in Saturday's first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

The Phoenix (12-20) advance to Sunday's quarterfinal against No. 2 William & Mary (21-10).

Kris Wooten made back-to-back 3-pointers and Elon closed to 61-59 with 1:39 to play before Sheffield tied it at 61 with a dunk. JMU's Matt Lewis missed two jumpers before Sheffield hit his game-winner and a 3 by Lewis at the buzzer missed.

Hunter Woods scored 15 points and made four steals and Federico Poser added 14 points for Elon, which trailed 34-28 at halftime. Hunter McIntosh had 12 points and Wooten had 10.

Lewis scored 17 points and Dwight Wilson had seven rebounds and he and DeShon Parker scored 11 apiece for the Dukes (9-21).

Darius Banks, who was second on the Dukes in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).