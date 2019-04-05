DETROIT — A federal judge in New York is ordering Tesla CEO Elon Musk and U.S. securities regulators to meet for at least an hour to try and settle a dispute over Musk's tweets.

Judge Alison Nathan also told both sides Friday to send her a letter by April 18 saying whether they have reached a deal. If they don't, Nathan will decide on the Securities and Exchange Commission's motion to find Musk in contempt.

The SEC wants Nathan to fine Musk for allegedly violating a court-approved settlement requiring his tweets to be approved by a lawyer if they disclose important company facts. Musk's lawyers say he didn't violate the settlement.

The judge also wrote that if Musk is found in contempt, both sides will write legal briefs about his punishment.