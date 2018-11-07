MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison survived an ex-girlfriend's abuse claim to become Minnesota's next attorney general.
The allegation put the office in play for the GOP for the first time in half a century. But Ellison defeated Republican Doug Wardlow, a virtual unknown who would have been a heavy underdog but for the abuse claim. Wardlow was a lawyer for a conservative Christian legal advocacy group.
Ellison says the race was "the challenge of a lifetime." He says he has nothing to add to his previous denials of the abuse allegations.
He rose to national prominence as the first Muslim elected to Congress and last year became deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Tim Walz wins Minnesota governor's race
Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan won the gubernatorial race.
National
Democrats defeat Walker, send Baldwin back to Senate
Wisconsin voters handed Democrats two huge victories, defeating Republican Gov. Scott Walker and handing Tammy Baldwin a second term in the U.S. Senate. But Democrats failed to unseat a single GOP legislator and their attorney general hopeful, Josh Kaul, was locked in a race with Republican incumbent Brad Schimel that was still too close to call Wednesday morning.
National
Minnesota Dems keep governor's office, regain House majority
Minnesota Democrats had a banner night in the midterm elections.
Politics
GOP's Hagedorn, Democrat Feehan deadlocked in Minnesota's First District
The results were close enough that a recount appeared likely.
National
The Latest: Democrat Godlewski wins treasurer's race
The Latest on Wisconsin's high-stakes midterm election (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.