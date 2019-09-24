In a rare a criminal action against a senior care facility, the state’s top prosecutor has filed dozens of criminal charges against the staff and former owner of a northern Minnesota senior home where residents were allegedly beaten, robbed and denied vital medical care.

The assisted-living facility, Chappy’s Golden Shores of Hill City, Minn., had its license revoked early this year after an investigation by the Minnesota Department of Health found multiple violations of state care and treatment regulations. Local and state authorities expanded their probe following allegations that a 58-year-old resident with dementia died from brain injuries after being severely beaten by caregivers at the facility.

On Monday, Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office took the unusual step of filing more than 70 criminal counts against the former owner, managers and staff of the senior home, following a far-reaching probe that included a review of more than 1 million pages of evidence.

The wide-ranging charges include manslaughter, racketeering, theft, operating without a license and multiple counts of criminal neglect. Chappy’s former owner Theresa Olson alone faces 25 charges, including one count of manslaughter for her conduct in the death of a resident.

“Every Minnesotan deserves to live with dignity and respect. This does not exclude the sick and the vulnerable — it includes everyone,” Ellison said in a statement. “My office is holding these defendants accountable for what we believe we can prove is systematic, intolerable abuse and neglect that in one case led to death, not to mention widespread fraud, theft, and other charges that hurt everyone.”