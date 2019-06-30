LYON, France — The United States has already scoped out the hotel the team could stay in for the Women's World Cup final, even while it's occupied by semifinal opponent England.
The defending champions on Tuesday play England in Lyon, which is being used for both semifinals and the final.
American team staff went to the hotel while England was out at a practice session Sunday.
U.S. coach Jill Ellis says the hotel visit wasn't "arrogance" but "that's planning and preparation for our staff."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Ellis says not 'arrogance' scoping out World Cup final hotel
The United States has already scoped out the hotel the team could stay in for the Women's World Cup final, even while it's occupied by semifinal opponent England.
MN United
Correction: WWCup-Sweden-Germany story
In a story June 29 about Sweden ousting Germany at the Women's World Cup, The Associated Press erroneously reported details of the 2003 World Cup final involving both teams. The score was Germany 2, Sweden 1, not 2-0, and the game was played in Carson, California, not Shanghai.
Motorsports
Vinales holds off world champ Marc Marquez to win Dutch GP
Maverick Vinales held off world champion Marc Marquez to win his first MotoGP race of the season at the Motul TT Assen on Sunday.
MN United
US midfielder McKennie extends contract at Schalke
United States midfielder Weston McKennie has extended his contract with Bundesliga side Schalke by two years to 2024.
Twins
How Berrios – 'La Makina' – became one of baseball's best pitchers
In only his third full season in the starting rotation, Jose Berrios is everything the Twins hoped he would be. He could earn his second consecutive All-Star Game invitation Sunday.