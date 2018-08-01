1st-$16,200, Claiming $16,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
2nd-$44,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
a-Coupled
3rd-$11,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
4th-$12,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
5th-$11,500, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$9,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
6th-$42,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
7th-$17,800, Maiden Claiming $30,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
8th-$43,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
9th-$12,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
a-Coupled
