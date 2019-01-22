NEW YORK — An activist shareholder said Tuesday that eBay would be better off without StubHub or its classified ads businesses.
Elliott Management, which owns more than 4 percent of its stock, said in a letter to eBay that if it focused on its online marketplace, the company could double its share price to more than $63 by the end of next year.
Shares of eBay Inc. jumped 8 percent in midday trading.
In a statement from its headquarters in San Jose, California, eBay said it will "carefully review and evaluate Elliott's proposals."
Elliott believes eBay's classifieds business has a potential value of $8 billion to $12 billion, and put StubHub's value between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion.
