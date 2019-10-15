American women, led by Elk River native Emma Bates, made a strong showing Sunday in the Chicago Marathon. Five placed in the top 10, led by Bates’ fourth-place finish in 2 hours, 25 minutes, 27 seconds in only her second marathon.

The U.S. success came despite an injury to the prohibitive favorite among American women. Jordan Hasay injured a hamstring in the second mile.

Bates took nearly three minutes off her debut time, 2:28:19, which she ran in winning the Cal International in December.

She saw Hasay at the side of the road, and the Olympic marathon trials Feb. 29 came to mind.

“It was really sad,” Bates said. “I would never wish an injury upon anyone. I want the team to be the best people.”

Loons up for awards

Emma Bates finishes fourth during the women’s portion of the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Minnesota United’s Ike Opara, Vito Mannone and Hassani Dotson are finalists for MLS’ 2019 awards. Mannone is one of three finalists for goalkeeper of the year. Opara, the 2017 defender of the year with Sporting Kansas City, is a favorite to win again. A second-round draft pick taken 31st overall, Dotson is a rookie of the year candidate in a category whose winner will be announced Tuesday.

NEWS SERVICES