The Minneapolis Miracle took on a suburban feel Saturday afternoon.

Elk River senior quarterback Beau Ruby teamed up with junior running back Carter Otto for a 57-yard touchdown pass on the game's final play, giving the Elks a wild 58-55 victory over Moorhead in a Class 5A quarterfinal at Monticello High School.

"Only one player on our team makes that play," Elk River coach Steve Hamilton said, referring to Otto.

Otto hauled in Ruby's only pass of the game at the Moorhead 34 and, after two Spuds nearly collided with each other as he caught it, he rambled the final distance untouched down the left sideline. It was Otto's fifth touchdown of the day, the other four coming on the ground. He rushed for 248 yards on 21 carries.

Moorhead went 99 yards to take its first lead of the game with 13 seconds left when Trey Feeney hit Blake Walthall with a 33-yard touchdown pass.

Feeney completed 33 of 46 passes for 436 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran 18 times for 84 yards and three scores, including a 1-yard run with 3:04 left that pulled the Spuds (8-4) within 52-49.

Senior Joe Nordstrom added 189 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns for Elk River (11-1).