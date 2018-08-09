WATERTOWN, N.Y. — Officials at a zoo in upstate New York say an elk believed to be one of the oldest in the world has died.
The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park in Watertown announced Monday that its eldest female Roosevelt elk, named Rosie, was put down on Aug. 3. Executive director Larry Sorel says Rosie lived to age 26 — twice the life span of the average elk.
The zoo says that Rosie was euthanized after her quality of life had recently deteriorated.
Rosie was born in Syracuse at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo on June 3, 1992. She was gifted to the New York State Zoo a year later and remained there since.
Roosevelt elk are the largest elk in North America, named for former President Theodore Roosevelt.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
Audiobook this fall reveals Rowling's magical influences
An audiobook coming out this fall will reveal some influences behind the wizardry of Harry Potter.
Variety
Elk believed to be 1 of the oldest in world dies at zoo
Officials at a zoo in upstate New York say an elk believed to be one of the oldest in the world has died.
National
Tribune calls off $3.9B buyout by Sinclair
Tribune withdrew from its $3.9 billion buyout by Sinclair, ending a bid to create a massive media juggernaut that could have rivaled the reach of Fox News.
Music
Superstar couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z deliver supersize drama at U.S. Bank Stadium
Review: The mega-big, plan-the-summer-around-it concert was not the same kind of show we've already seen them deliver separately.
Variety
Chicago-area megachurch elders resign over groping scandal
The leadership of a massive Chicago-area evangelical church is stepping down and has apologized to women who accused the megachurch's founder of sexual harassment.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.