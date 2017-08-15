SAN FRANCISCO — Wells Fargo says Elizabeth Duke will become its chairwoman next year, making her the first woman to hold the position at a major Wall Street bank.

The bank said in a statement Tuesday that Duke will replace Stephen Sanger on Jan. 1. Sanger took over as independent chairman late last year after John Stumpf, Wells Fargo's then CEO and chairman, abruptly resigned in the aftermath of the bank's sales practices scandal.

While Sanger was applauded for the sales-scandal investigation, investors said he and the board shared some responsibility for how Wells Fargo operated in the years before the scandal broke. Sanger barely survived a vote to remove him from the board.

The San Francisco-based bank also announced retired PricewaterhouseCooper executive Juan Pujadas will also join the board.