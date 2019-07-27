The secret to a healthier life may lie in the guts of elite athletes.

Scientists who studied marathon runners discovered a type of bacteria that flourished in their digestive tracts. These Veillonella bacteria produce a molecule that helps increase exercise endurance.

The results, published in the journal Nature Medicine, could someday change the way we work out, said microbiologist George Weinstock of the Jackson Laboratory in Farmington, Conn. “It starts to build the case that someday we may be able to take a Veillonella probiotic just before we are going to exercise, and we’ll be able to exercise more,” he said.

Our bodies are teeming with microbes, helping us digest food and providing us with nutrients that we can’t make ourselves. Studies of these microbes — collectively known as the microbiome — have led to insights into diseases ranging from obesity to arthritis.

“It’s the notion of mining the biology of super-healthy people and translating that into nutritional interventions for everyone else,” said study leader Jonathan Scheiman, who began studying the microbiomes of athletes while at Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering.

Almost every day for a week before and after the 2015 Boston Marathon, Harvard researchers collected stool samples from 15 runners as well as from 10 non-athletes, who served as controls. “We found this one bacterial genus, Veillonella, that was not only in higher abundance in athletes compared to controls, but almost immediately after the marathon there’s this spike in abundance,” Scheiman said.

What was intriguing about these bacteria was their appetite for a molecule called lactate. This discovery “was kind of a light bulb moment because lactate is a metabolite that accumulates in the blood after strenuous exercise,” Scheiman said. “When your ability to utilize it gets outpaced by your ability to produce it, it then starts to accumulate in the blood, and it tends to be a marker of fatigue.”

While a few groups of bacteria in the gut are able to eat lactate, Veillonella is one of the only groups that can convert lactate into molecules called short-chain fatty acids. “Short-chain fatty acids are typically a hallmark of healthy guts,” Scheiman said. “They’re anti-inflammatory. They can serve as energy sources for cells.”

Weinstock said, “Imagine, someday we can take a pill, and it makes us an elite athlete.”