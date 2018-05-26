HOUSTON — Alberth Elis scored his seventh goal of the season to help the Houston Dynamo beat New York City FC 3-1 on Friday night.
Houston (5-3-3) won for the third time in four games. NYC (7-3-3) is winless in its last five road games — with three losses.
Houston tied it at 1 in the 21st minute when Alejandro Fuenmayor headed home a free kick from just outside the penalty box. Tomas Martinez made it 2-1 in the 69th after NYC's defensive turnover. Oscar Boniek Garcia intercepted a bad pass and touched it to Martinez at the penalty spot for an easy finish into an empty net.
Elis scored on a counter attack in the 80th. His header was saved but it came right back to him for a left-footed finish. He raced to the sideline to put on a Black Panther mask.
David Villa opened the scoring in the sixth minute with his eighth goal of the season for NYC. Maximiliano Moralez got past the defense for a through ball at the end line, chipped a cross and a defensive header fell to the feet of Villa for a volley shot.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.