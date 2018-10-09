BUCHAREST, Romania — A bust of Romania-born writer Elie Wiesel has been unveiled in Bucharest on the country's national Holocaust remembrance day.

The director of Romania's National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust joined Bucharest's mayor and the U.S. and Israeli ambassadors for Tuesday's event in a small square named for Wiesel.

Wiesel and his family were among an estimated 14,000 Jews who were deported to the Auschwitz death camp from a town in northwest Romania in May 1944. His mother and younger sister died there.

In August, anti-Semitic graffiti appeared on the house in Sighetu Marmatiei where Wiesel was born. One stated Wiesel was "in hell with Hitler."

Wiesel won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986 and died in 2016.