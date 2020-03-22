Lisa K. Johnson is elevating the role of video content creation as the first director of production at Solve, the independent Minneapolis-based branding and advertising agency.

Johnson, a member of Solve’s leadership team, oversees all aspects of integrated production. In addition to contributing to creative ideas and shaping execution, Johnson is building a production department for bigger broadcast projects and expanding the services of the agency’s in-house studio.

“We have a lot of clients who do broadcast production, to the point where it’s necessary to build a department to better serve our clients who do broadcast work,” Johnson said. “And we need to expand our in-house capabilities because doing a lot of this in-house allows us to be nimble with our clients and crank out really good work.”

Before joining Solve at the start of the year, Johnson worked in executive roles at Deutsch and TBWA/Chiat/Day in Los Angeles and had significant freelance experience at agencies including Wieden+Kennedy in nearly a decade on the West Coast.

Johnson, who grew up in St. Paul, did freelance production after moving back to the Twin Cities 2 ½ years ago.

“We’re at the point where we needed a real pro on our team,” Solve CEO John Colasanti said. “Someone who can lead the charge for us as we get into all sorts of different types of content, from big-time TV spots to scrappy digital videos and experiences and everything in between.”

Solve, founded in 2011, has 62 employees. Clients include Goodwill, Founders Brewing Co., Porsche, American Standard, Indian Motorcycle, Président Cheese, Raymond James, Sunoco and Driscoll’s Fresh Berries.

Q: What are your intentions for your work at Solve?

A: In my role as director of production, working in partnership with the creative and leadership teams to produce high-level, creative, integrated content for our clients is paramount. With the sheer volume of messaging we are exposed to on a daily basis, Solve constantly seeks ways to stand out creatively and produce results for our clients. My goal is to enhance the creative product, regardless of budget, by figuring out the best way to execute ideas so we are putting entertaining, effective work out into the world.

Q: What brought you to Solve?

A: Going back to work at a smaller agency was appealing to me. I like being part of a collective, a team, a community of collaborators and thinkers where you have access to everyone in every discipline every day. It allows for better communication, for quick decisionmaking and collaboration. You have an opportunity to be part of the greater whole and that was super appealing.

Q: How much does Solve’s independence matter?

A: That was huge. You get to make an impact on the agency and make decisions about the business, which is something that I haven’t really had an opportunity to do before. You hold a lot of responsibility because what you do affects the entire agency. That’s scary and challenging and awesome all at the same time.

Q: Why do you like working in production?

A: The thing that I love most is that every single production is different. The components of what you do are sort of the same but the elements that are brought to each thing are so different. It’s great to have all of those differences all the time.

Todd Nelson is a freelance writer in Lake Elmo. His e-mail is todd_nelson@mac.com.