APPLETON, Wis. — When Kong Moua was a student of the Appleton Area School District, he often found himself wishing he had access to a "safe haven" space at school — a place he and other students like him could access health or social services and forge deeper connections with the school and community.

Flash forward more than a decade later and Moua is at the helm of a new Appleton school district initiative to better meet the needs of the district's diverse populations.

The community schools program will launch at Jefferson Elementary School this year with the goal of becoming the "heart and hub" of that attendance area, Moua said. The district hopes to eventually expand the program to more schools, the Appleton Post-Crescent reported.

"I am really thrilled because when I was a student here ... I didn't have these opportunities presented today," said Moua, the district's new community schools resource coordinator. "So that's why I really want to see these students succeed in this program ... We want everyone in the community to feel at home here."

Appleton schools Superintendent Judy Baseman said the idea for the program stemmed from similar programs and resources provided at schools in the Madison and Sun Prairie districts and others across Wisconsin and the U.S.

As in those districts, inside each community school will be a gathering place called the "community resource center," where Moua (or other future community resource coordinators) will be available to assist students, families and staff, as well as anyone who resides in the neighborhoods around Jefferson Elementary.

The room, though not yet completely furnished, has couches, chairs and tables for meetings. Moua said visitors will also have access to healthy snacks, computers and WiFi if they need it.

Baseman said the district hopes that offering not only academic support but also health and social services to all neighbors of Jefferson will increase community engagement and development.

By providing for those "basic needs," Baseman hopes that lowers students' barriers to learning.

"We are really hoping that when we match these resources with the families and the students that this will boost their ability and readiness to learn, while also strengthening the neighborhood around the school," Baseman said.

Baseman said the biggest goal in the program's first year is to evaluate the community-oriented programs Jefferson already offers, while also identifying new opportunities.

The services provided at each school in the future will depend upon the needs found at an individual school, Baseman said.

At some of the Madison and Sun Prairie schools, officials found that a huge need was providing job training and services. At others, community school officials provided English language services after finding English was not the first language of many residents surrounding the school.

Baseman said the district selected Jefferson Elementary as the first community school site because of the community-oriented programs the school already operates, such as collaborations with the YMCA and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

