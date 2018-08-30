NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Electronic Arts Inc., down $12.58 to $115.94
The video game company delayed the next "Battlefield" game by four weeks and said the strong dollar is hurting its sales.
Dollar Tree Inc., down $14.68 to $79.78
The discount retailer's profit and revenue fell short of analyst forecasts.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $13.03 to $67.68
The jewelry retailer raised its annual forecasts after a better-than-expected quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co., down $4.67 to $22.55
The clothing company's quarterly sales fell short of Wall Street projections.
K2M Group Holdings Inc., up $5.68 to $27.50
Stryker agreed to buy the medical device maker for $27.50 a share, or $1.2 billion.
Comerica Inc., down $1.69 to $96.74
Banks slipped Thursday as interest rates turned lower.
Campbell Soup Co., down 84 cents to $39.15
The company said it will sell its international division and focus on North America.
Tilly's Inc., up $2.63 to $20.63
The clothing and accessories retailer topped Wall Street expectations in the second quarter and said back-to-school sales are off to a strong start.
