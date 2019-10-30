ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Hundreds of workers at freezer-maker Electrolux in St. Cloud will punch out for the last time Friday.

That's the last day of production at the plant, one of St. Cloud's largest employers.

Electrolux announced last year it planned to close the plant by the end of 2019 and move operations to South Carolina.

Tammy Biery is the executive director of Career Solutions. She tells WJON-AM about 720 employees currently work at the plant.

Biery says over 450 people have been enrolled in a dislocated worker program, which helps them with retraining. She says a small group of employees will still be working at the plant through at least February.

An Electrolux spokeswoman says the building has not been sold, and the company continues to evaluate next steps for the facility.