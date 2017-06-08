Thursday morning was to be the day that the reversible MnPass lanes on I-394 were to reopen for eastbound drivers, but MnDOT can't get the gates up.

Crews are working to fix an electrical issue, the agency said.

The HOT lanes have been closed to eastbound drivers for the past few weeks while the department worked on the ramp from westbound I-94 to westbound I-394. While that ramp was closed, traffic was diverted onto the MnPass lanes, which were used as general purpose lanes for westbound traffic.

With work complete, the ramp reopened overnight and "MnPass customers will be back in business" a statement from MnDOT said. As soon as the gates near Hwy. 100 go up they will be.

Other changes coming to I-94 in the next few days include:

Eastbound ramp from I-94 to the Hennepin/Lyndale Avenues exit closes Thursday night for two weeks.

The eastbound I-94 ramp to Broadway Avenue will close for 10 days starting June 14.

The west 94 ramp to 49th Avenue will close June 19 for 14 days. The detour is Dowling Avenue to North Lyndale Avenue

And be sure to slow down while traveling between Hwy. 252 and Hwy. 55. The speed limit on the westbound lanes has dropped to 50 miles per hour. That will be the case on the eastbound lanes as soon as a traffic switch moving drivers to the inside lanes is completed Thursday night and Friday morning.

The State Patrol will be out enforcing the new limits.