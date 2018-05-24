MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Elections Commission staff plan to hire a half-dozen new employees and upgrade software to bolster election security.
The commission received a $7 million federal grant in March to upgrade security after Russian actors tried to access a state Department of Workforce Development system before the 2016 election.
Staff told the commission Thursday that the Department of Administration has approved hiring six new four-year security positions, including an information technology project manager, an elections security trainer and a voting systems specialist.
Staff also is working on multi-factor authentication software. It may not be ready for the August primary but should be ready by the November elections.
They've also set up a May 31 election security training session for local and clerks and working on protecting clerks' email from malicious messages.
