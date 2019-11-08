Dear Amy: One of my best friends just moved to a senior housing community. She is 78 and in pretty good health.

Her daughter decided that she should give up her car since where she is living she could just take Uber or a cab. There's also a van that takes people shopping, etc.

My friend feels very uncomfortable taking a cab or Uber. I'm sure her daughter doesn't realize this.

I don't want to get in the middle, but I think her daughter has made a big mistake to handicap her mother in this way.

My friend is now depending on others to take her places, although she does take a cab once in a while. Money is not an issue.

Should I talk to her daughter?

Amy says: I assume that your friend still has her driver's license. If you are local, and available, you could go on outings. If you believe she is a safe driver, then let her drive.

Cabs and Uber or Lyft rides are great — and using the auto-billing is very helpful and handy, but these options may take some getting used to. You could accompany your friend on a few of these trips to show her how easy it is to use.

Your friend has moved and surrendered her car, but this doesn't mean she has completely surrendered her life and choices. Discuss this with her, offering up safe options. Ask her if she would like you to discuss any of this with her daughter, but otherwise, she still has the right to make her own choices.

<PARAGRAPH style="Text_FeatBrief_Hed_SpaceBefore">Grandkids don't communicate

Dear Amy: I have three grandchildren; two of them have always lived far away.

The "distant two" never respond to my e-mails or texts, and never acknowledge receiving birthday gifts/money.

One is a junior in high school, the other in seventh grade.

Of course, I realize their parents (divorced) are negligent, too, but at this age I feel they also bear responsibility.

The junior just sent me a GoFundMe e-mail to donate to a school activity. I want to do the right thing but am not feeling all that generous right now.

These two have been spoiled by their parents and maternal grandparents, and I see a sense of entitlement that I don't want to perpetuate. How should I respond?

Amy says: These distant grandchildren have not been taught to be polite. They don't seem to have any relationship with you outside of your gift-giving.

This GoFundMe request is an opportunity for connection. You could respond and say, "Hi, I received your request. This sounds pretty cool, but could you tell me more about it? And how are you?"