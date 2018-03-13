SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador's Supreme Court has commuted the sentence of a second woman serving a prison sentence for what she said was a miscarriage.
Mayra Veronica Figueroa Marroquin left prison Tuesday after the court commuted her 30-year sentence to the 15 years she had already served.
Thirty-four-year-old Figueroa Marroquin said she suffered a miscarriage in 2003 while working as a housekeeper. But a court convicted her under El Salvador's total abortion ban.
In February, the court commuted the 30-year sentence of Teodora del Carmen Vasquez for what she says was a stillbirth.
El Salvador is one of four Latin American countries with total bans on abortion.
