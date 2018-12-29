It is no secret that Mexico’s drug cartels have, for decades, corrupted the authorities with dirty money. But as bad as the graft has been, the New York trial of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the drug lord known as El Chapo, has suggested the swamp of bribery runs even deeper than thought.

In two months of testimony, nearly every level of the Mexican government has been depicted as being on the take: Prison guards, airport officials, police officers, prosecutors, tax assessors and military personnel are all said to have been compromised.

One former army general, Gilberto Toledano, was recently accused of routinely getting payoffs of $100,000 to permit the flow of drugs through his district.

Even the architect of the government’s war on Guzmán and his allies — Genaro García Luna, the former public security director — was suspected to have taken briefcases stuffed with cartel cash.

Federal prosecutors have charged Guzmán, a longtime leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, with taking part in a continuing criminal enterprise by shipping more than 200 tons of heroin, cocaine and marijuana across the U.S. border from the 1980s until his arrest in Mexico two years ago.

To prove its case, the government plans to call as witnesses at least 16 of the kingpin’s underlings and allies, some of whom served as cartel bag men.

While tales of violence have been common at the trial (which is on hiatus for the holidays), the accounts of graft have been even more extensive.

The jurors have been told that Guzmán was practiced in the business of corruption from the earliest days of his career. In the late 1980s, witnesses have said, he started funneling millions of dollars to the first official on his payroll: Guillermo González Calderoni, chief of Mexico City’s federal police.

Calderoni, who was raised for some years in Texas, eventually became a legendary officer in Mexico, perhaps best known for having helped U.S. authorities crack the case of Enrique Camarena Salazar, an agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration who was captured, tortured and killed by traffickers in 1985. But within two years, according to evidence at Guzmán’s trial, the lawman was already accepting cartel bribes.

One witness, Miguel Angel Martínez, told the jurors that Calderoni provided Guzmán with secret information on an almost daily basis, including an invaluable tip in the early 1990s that the U.S. government had built a radar installation on the Yucatán Peninsula to track his drug flights from Colombia.

Martínez also testified that Calderoni once informed Guzmán that the Mexican authorities had discovered a smuggling tunnel he had dug beneath the Arizona border. Before the police could raid the tunnel, Guzmán was able to make off with a huge supply of cocaine.

But as useful as he was to the kingpin’s operation, Calderoni met a violent end. In 2003, a gunman approached his silver Mercedes, as it sat parked on a street in McAllen, Texas, and shot him. Authorities have never identified his killer.

Mexico is not the only country to emerge from the trial with its reputation stained. Last month, Juan Carlos Ramírez Abadía, one of Guzmán’s Colombian suppliers, appeared in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn and admitted to having paid off everyone from journalists to tax officials in his country.

A former chief of the North Valley drug cartel, Ramírez calmly told the jurors that an entire wing of his organization was devoted to doling out payments. “It’s impossible to be the leader of a drug cartel in Colombia without having corruption,” he explained. “They go hand in hand.”

The list of those who took money was impressive: prison guards, border agents, lawyers and several officers with Colombia’s national police.

Ramírez boasted from the stand that in 1997, he spent more than $10 million bribing what amounted to the entire Colombian Congress to change the country’s extradition laws in his favor. He also claimed to have paid as much as $500,000 to Ernesto Samper, the former president of Colombia, when he was running for office.

Even people in the private sector, witnesses have said, took cash from the cartels.

A few weeks ago, the jurors learned that Guzmán had once reached a deal with a Colombian catering firm to sneak cocaine past security officials at the Bogotá airport onto planes owned by a Venezuelan airline, Aeropostal. When the planes arrived in Mexico City, jurors were informed, a crew of corrupt employees would move the drugs onto trucks for the cartel.

Jorge Cifuentes Villa, a Colombian trafficker who also shipped cocaine to Guzmán, recently testified that, during his career, he laundered up to $15 million in drug-trade profits through a crooked debit card company.

Some of the most egregious evidence of corruption has not been heard by the jury, and likely never will be.

In November, for example, one of Guzmán’s former operations chiefs, Jesus Zambada García, was poised to reveal that two Mexican presidents — neither of whom was named — had taken massive bribes from the cartel. But the testimony was shut down before it could be heard by Judge Brian Cogan, who ruled that it would needlessly embarrass certain “individuals and entities.”

But further tales of payoffs may be coming.

In his opening statement, Jeffrey Lichtman, one of Guzmán’s lawyers, promised jurors that a witness who has not yet appeared at the trial, Cesar Gastelum Serrano, could — if asked — talk about bribing presidential candidates in Guatemala and buying off a president of Honduras.