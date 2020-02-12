MUNCIE, Ind. — Ishmael El-Amin had 22 points as Ball State narrowly beat Northern Illinois 63-59 on Tuesday night.
El-Amin hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Kyle Mallers and Tahjai Teague each added 12 points for Ball St. (14-10, 7-4 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Brachen Hazen had nine rebounds.
Eugene German had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (15-10, 8-4), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Tyler Cochran added 10 points and seven rebounds. Zaire Mateen had 10 points.
Ball St. matches up against Bowling Green at home on Saturday. Northern Illinois plays Miami (Ohio) on the road on Saturday.
