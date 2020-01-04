MUNCIE, Ind. — Ishmael El-Amin posted 17 points and nine rebounds as Ball St. narrowly defeated Toledo 61-57 on Friday night.
The game was the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.
Kyle Mallers had 15 points for Ball St. (8-6). Luke Bumbalough added 10 points.
Willie Jackson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Rockets (8-6), who have now lost four consecutive games. He also had seven turnovers. Luke Knapke added 11 points, four blocks and three assists. Marreon Jackson had 10 points and six assists.
Ball St. faces Buffalo at home on Tuesday. Toledo takes on Kent State on the road on Tuesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Jalen Suggs says he's headed west to Gonzaga
The 6-5 two-sport star from Minnehaha Academy ended months of speculation that included also getting offers from top Power Five football programs.
Gophers
Towns scores 18 to carry Niagara over Fairfield 75-66
James Towns came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Niagara to a 75-66 win over Fairfield on Friday night.
Twins
Shaw looking to rebound in first season with Blue Jays
The biggest lesson Travis Shaw took away from a disappointing season is that this year can't get much worse.
Gophers
McConnell subs for Baker, leads Rutgers past Huskers 79-62
Caleb McConnell made all eight of his shots from the field and scored a season-high 20 points starting in place of the injured Geo Baker, and Rutgers beat Nebraska 79-62 on Friday night for its fifth straight win.
Vikings
Mark Craig's NFL playoff predictions
One man's look at the next month of games.