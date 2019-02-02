TEMPE, Ariz. — Courtney Ekmark had 20 points and seven rebounds, Kianna Ibis added 19 points and 10 boards, and No. 21 Arizona State beat Arizona 60-47 on Friday night.

The Sun Devils (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 14-3 run capped by Ekmark's pair of free throws to make it 58-42 with 52 seconds left.

The nation's second-leading scorer, Aari McDonald, had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (14-7, 4-6).

After scoring just 13 points in the first half and trailing by 12, Arizona outscored the Sun Devils 22-14 in the third quarter to close the gap to 39-35. Ibis scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and McDonald answered with four straight points to close the deficit back to 44-39 before Arizona State pulled away for good.