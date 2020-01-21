– In the light of dawn, master stonemason Joe Sieiro wrapped a white towel around Gen. Dwight Eisenhower's throat.

The general, his right hand raised as if in mid-sentence, his pants perfectly creased, was lying on a wooden pallet, his back and feet cushioned by blue blankets.

The towel was to protect his neck, around which Sieiro then looped a yellow fabric halter, so a crane could lift the 9-foot bronze Ike across the landscape of the new memorial in his honor in downtown Washington, D.C.

At 7:30 a.m. on a recent Saturday, the 500-pound statue of Eisenhower, the World War II general, statesman and 34th president of the United States, was lowered into place before a scene from D-Day carved in limestone and the words to his men: "The tide has turned! The free men of the world are marching together to Victory!"

It was a milestone in the construction of the 4-acre, $150 million memorial on Independence Avenue, as the mammoth bronzes of Eisenhower and men from the 101st Airborne Division rose and took their places in the nation's landscape. Many years and controversies later, the memorial is set to be dedicated on May 8, the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe — V-E Day.

The tableau that Saturday was inspired by a photo of Eisenhower addressing men of the 101st Airborne Division before they went to battle in Normandy on June 6, 1944 — D-Day. In the photo, the men, their faces blackened for combat, their uniforms rumpled, gather around Eisenhower as he gestures with one hand. The arrangement of the sculptures is similar, with the men in their uniforms, their belts cinched, their pockets packed with gear.

The Eisenhower memorial is located near the U.S. Capitol along Independence Avenue.

The installation was carefully choreographed, with Sieiro operating the mobile crane and the sculptor, Sergey Eylanbekov, overseeing the action.

Each of the three statue sets had to be lowered so that steel rods protruding from their feet slid into holes drilled in the stone where they were to stand. The two groups of soldiers — one with four men, the other with two — weighed several thousand pounds each, Sieiro said.

Eylanbekov first sculpted the statues in clay in a studio in Pietrasanta, Italy, studying portraits of Eisenhower and shots of the general with his men the day before D-Day.

On the evening of June 5, Eisenhower had waded into a crowd of men from the 101st Airborne, clambering over barbed wire and chatting with the paratroopers before they boarded their airplanes for France. The photo shows men from the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne, at Greenham Common, England, according to the Library of Congress.

In bronze, the faces of the paratroopers appear as if they were modeled on living people. But the images of the paratroopers are all invented and are symbols rather than precise reproductions of anyone.

The moment he sought to capture is larger than the photo, he said: "It's about soldiers and a great general doing something very fundamental … for the future, for freedom."

The dramatic scene was "the moment before the storm," Eylanbekov said in a video on the memorial's website. "Probably was a very difficult and emotional moment for Gen. Eisenhower," who had just made the decision to launch the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France despite poor weather.

"What captured me reading about this [was] that he had this certain warmth and humanity in him. … And I imagine that's exactly what would be the best for the soldiers. Many of them were to die in a very short period of time."