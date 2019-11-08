Eight players for Minnesota United — Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino, Romain Metanire, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Mason Toye and Hassani Dotson — have been called by their national teams for international play during the upcoming FIFA break.

Gasper, a valued left-footed left back, was called last week for his first time by the U.S. men's national team to a precamp preparing for its remaining CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada on Nov. 15 and Cuba on Nov. 19.

Toye and Dotson will join the U.S. Under-23 team for a third camp, this time in Spain for games against Brazil next Thursday and either Argentina or Chile on Nov. 17 as it prepares for Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying in March.

Lod and Gregus will play in Euro 2020 qualifiers. Lod will play for Finland against Liechtenstein on Nov. 15 and then at Greece on Nov. 18. Gregus will play for Slovakia at Croatia on Nov. 16 and then at home against Azerbaijan on Nov. 19.

Molino will play for Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Nations League against Anguilla on Monday and Ecuador next Thursday.

Metanire will play for Madagascar in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying against Ethiopia on Nov. 16 and at Niger on Nov. 19. Boxall will play for New Zealand in friendlies at Ireland next Thursday and at Lithuania on Nov. 17.

JERRY ZGODA

Etc.

•St. Olaf defeated visiting St. Benedict 25-17, 27-25, 17-25, 25-20 in the MIAC volleyball tournament semifinals. Lauren Rewers had 28 kills and 10 digs for the Oles. Host St. Thomas edged Augsburg 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-13 in the other semifinal led by Selena Levendoski with 17 kills.

•Cole Schwartz and Raphael Cattelin each had hat tricks as Gustavus routed St. John's 6-2 in an MIAC men's soccer semifinal in Mankato. The Gusties will play St. Thomas for the championship at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Peter.

•Denver hockey forward Bobby Brink of Minnetonka was named the NCHC rookie of the month.

•Augsburg senior guard Booker Coplin was named to the D3hoops.com preseason All-America first team. He was named Division III national player of the year by the National Basketball Coaches Association.