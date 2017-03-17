Eight J.C. Penney stores in small towns across Minnesota are on the list of 138 stores the department store chain plans to close this year.

Those stores are in Baxter, Fairmont, Faribault, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Red Wing, Thief River Falls and Winona.

J.C. Penney said Friday the liquidation sales at most of the affected stores will begin on April 17. About 5,000 positions will be eliminated nationwide as part of the store closings in June.

The store closures represent about 14 percent of the company’s total store portfolio. J.C. Penney first disclosed last month that it would shutter about 130 to 140 stores last, but it didn’t identify which stores until this morning. The retailer said the stores slated for closure either require a lot of investment to reach the company’s new standards or are barely making money.

J.C. Penney is one of a number of major retailers that is trying to weather the storm from the shift to online shopping by paring back its brick-and-mortar footprint while strengthening its e-commerce capabilities and focusing on higher-performing stores. Macy’s is also shuttering about 100 stores nationwide.