The Twins play the Astros tonight at 6:40 (FSN), with Michael Pineda (2-1, 5.64 ERA) facing Houston's Gerrit Cole, who is off to a rough start (1-4, 4.71).
Back to a fairly traditional lineup tonight, although Ehire Adrianza will play third base instead of Marwin Gonzalez. Adrianza (pictured) was Monday night's hero; his home run off Justin Verlander accounted for the game's only run.
It's a little rainy at Target Field, but folks seem optimistic the game will be played. Remember Wednesday's third game of the series is back to a 7:10 p.m. start because it's on ESPN.
If you want updates on the Twins' minor league system, bookmark this link, which will get you to team web sites as well as a daily recap of results.
Tonight's lineup:
Here's the Astros' lineup:
1. George Springer RF
2. Jose Altuve 2B
3. Alex Bregman 3B
4. Michael Brantley LF
5. Carlos Correa SS
6. Josh Reddick DH
7. Aledmys Diaz 1B
8. Robinson Chirinos C
9. Jake Marisnick CF
Starting Pitcher : Gerrit Cole
