The Twins play the Astros tonight at 6:40 (FSN), with Michael Pineda (2-1, 5.64 ERA) facing Houston's Gerrit Cole, who is off to a rough start (1-4, 4.71).

Back to a fairly traditional lineup tonight, although Ehire Adrianza will play third base instead of Marwin Gonzalez. Adrianza (pictured) was Monday night's hero; his home run off Justin Verlander accounted for the game's only run.

It's a little rainy at Target Field, but folks seem optimistic the game will be played. Remember Wednesday's third game of the series is back to a 7:10 p.m. start because it's on ESPN.

If you want updates on the Twins' minor league system, bookmark this link, which will get you to team web sites as well as a daily recap of results.

Tonight's lineup:

Here's the Astros' lineup:

1. George Springer RF

2. Jose Altuve 2B

3. Alex Bregman 3B

4. Michael Brantley LF

5. Carlos Correa SS

6. Josh Reddick DH

7. Aledmys Diaz 1B

8. Robinson Chirinos C

9. Jake Marisnick CF

Starting Pitcher : Gerrit Cole