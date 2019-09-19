ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian officials say a roadside bomb targeting an armored vehicle has killed one member of the security forces in the restive northern Sinai province and wounded two others.
The officials said the bomb was detonated remotely Thursday as the vehicle was on patrol of the town of Sheikh Zuweid.
They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the media.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Egypt has for years been battling a long-running insurgency in North Sinai that is now led by an Islamic State group affiliate. The fighting intensified in 2013 after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president.
