CAIRO — An Egyptian actress is facing a backlash after appearing on a TV prank show in blackface in a demeaning imitation of a Sudanese woman.
In an episode of the "Shaklabaz" program last week, Shimaa Seif tried to annoy people on a microbus by raising her voice and then asking for a kiss before revealing her true identity.
Many Sudanese viewers expressed outrage on social media, calling the performance insulting and racist. Others called for boycotting the TV station and the production company, with the hashtag "boycott MBC Masr" in Arabic.
Egypt has a large community of Sudanese refugees and migrants who have long complained of discrimination and bigotry.
